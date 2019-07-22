“Art Makes the World Go Round” Raffle at Hoffman Center – tickets available through Aug. 17

Hoffman Center invites you to help them “Make the world go round at the Hoffman Center for the Arts” by purchasing a $10 raffle ticket for art by Karl Werner Kaiser. They chose Karl’s encaustic, Spin 103, as our 2019 garden party fundraiser theme. Measuring 16 x 16, Spin 103 is ready to hang, and would be priced in a gallery for $380. The art is on display in the Hoffman Center for the Arts gallery from June 16 through August 17.

Supporting the Hoffman Center for the Arts is about supporting and elevating arts and culture in a rural community. They offer eight year-round programs: writing, ceramics, visual arts, film, music, horticulture, the art of aging & dying, and the gallery in Manzanita, Oregon.

In 2018, Hoffman Center provided 480 opportunities for creativity- about 9 per week, drawing in roughly 850 participants. From learning to draw, hand-build with clay, write pithy dialogue, or critique a film, our volunteer-led programs provide opportunities for people to engage in pursuing an interest in the arts and to advance their skills, all the while helping create a strong and connected community. They invite you to be part of building the kind of community you want to live in or visit! For more about hoffmanarts.org.

The drawing for the raffle will be on the evening of Hoffman’s Garden Party Fundraiser on August 17, 2019. You need not be present to win. The minimum chance of winning is one in 250.



About Karl Werner Kaiser:

Encaustic is his primary medium because of the unique depth and texture it brings to his subjects. Karl manipulates the wax through scraping, using impressions and smoothing techniques to evoke the complicated but perfect natural world around him that he finds through his camera lens. His signature technique is carving into deep multi-colored layers bringing a richness and complexity to the work. It has been described as sculptural and Karl continues to push the boundaries in that direction. He is drawn to linear abstract themes and carving back through layers of color feeds that inspiration. During his early career, he created series of abstract leaves, petals, and trees using this technique. As Karl’s work shows, he is drawn to color (blues, oranges, yellows, reds). He uses pigments to make his own paints encompassing the entire color spectrum.

Karl is currently represented by Portland Rental Sales Gallery in Portland, Oregon and RiverSea Gallery in Astoria, Oregon. His work is also in private collections throughout the United States and in Mexico, Canada and Germany. You can find more of Karl’s work here.