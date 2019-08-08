Art in the Heart of Downtown Tillamook: Join Us

Art Accelerated, local non-profit organization dedicated to art and art education for adults and children in the heart of downtown Tillamook, announces Summer classes, workshops and events. We warmly invite Tillamook County residents and visitors to come join us! Visit our Gallery at 1906 Third Street, Tillamook, featuring our talented local artists. Hours: Thursday and Friday noon-5PM and Saturdays noon to 4 PM or by special appointment. Are you an artist looking to be involved in the artist community? We are looking for local talent in all genres. If you are interested, please consider joining us in the heart of downtown. For information regarding the Gallery or the ongoing class schedule in the Art Annex,1906A Third Street, Tillamook, contact Christine Harrison, Gallery Director at 503-809-9172.

Seeking membership renewal and new members:

Please consider renewing your membership at your earliest convenience to Art Accelerated if you are an existing member. Since we are a non-profit organization, we rely on membership fees to help pay our rent and utilities as we are an all-volunteer organization. Please consider becoming a member of Art Accelerated, attending our ongoing events and classes, and getting involved in bringing art to the heart of downtown Tillamook. A basic membership is $25 per year. A Family membership is $40 per year. We also welcome and are thankful for any donations made to Art Accelerated. You may renew your membership at the Gallery during open hours or go to our website at: artaccelerated.org

Looking for a unique party idea?

Consider hosting a private painting party for smaller group—shower, party or get together among friends! Art Accelerated will provide and transport all supplies to your venue as well as the instructor! Call Christine for more information: 503-809-9172



Summer Classes and Workshops:

Every Tuesday: 1:30-3:30 Adult Open Studio at Art Accelerated Annex (located right behind the Gallery at 1906A Third Street) Bring your own supplies/some supplies provided/some available for purchase. $5 per class/5 for $20 Instructor: Christine Harrison

Every Thursday: 6-8 PM Acrylic Painting Workshop at Art Accelerated Annex. Begin where you are/individual instruction by Christine Harrison. Five Sept. class sessions $35-materials provided. Christine Harrison instructing

Sept. 7th

Shirbori Workshop led by Connie Vincent and Diane Colcord at Art Accelerated Annex, 10AM-1PM

$35 Supplies included. Sign up on Eventbrite.

Ongoing Summer Events:

Open Mic: Saturday, August 17th, 6:30-8PM at Yo Time, 314 Main Avenue. Join Rick Persons and Penny Eberle MCs. Bring your own song or reading to share. Free of charge!

Artwalk: Saturday, August 24th, 1-3PM at participating businesses downtown Tillamook, see map on website: artaccelerated.org or Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArtAccelerated2015 Free of charge!

Writers’ Meetup: First Wednesday of every month. Next meeting: Wednesday, September 4th, 6-8 P.M. in the Art Accelerated Annex, 1906 A, Free of charge!

Tillamook Forest Center’s show, “From the Forest to the Pacific” ongoing through September 1st featuring local Art Accelerated Artists.

Coming in September/ October:

NEW! Mommy and Me for 3 years and under class begins Sept. 9th; sign up now on our website

Sip and Shop Friday, September 13th at Art Accelerated Gallery 1906 Third Street, featuring writer, Deborah Lincoln, reading from her work. Free of charge!

October 4th: Happy Hour Paint Night at Blue Heron: sign up on Eventbrite after Sept. 15

Saturday Mornings 10AM-noon, Basic Drawing Class by Christine Harrison at Art Accelerated Annex, 1906A, Third Street, Tillamook.

Art Expressions for Kids at Art Accelerated Annex, 1906A Third Street. Mondays: Third grade and up, 3:30-5PM, Wednesdays: K-Second Grade, 3:30-5PM, Sign up now available through the YMCA, Christine Harrison, Instructor

Carter Thompson Color and Composition Workshop: Date to be arranged

Questions about membership, artist involvement, Gallery hours, classes/workshops? Call Christine at 503-809-9172 or visit our website at: artaccelerated.org or www.facebook.com/ArtAccelerated2015/



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)