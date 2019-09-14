Art Accelerated Fall Adult Classes – Drawing & Acrylics

Art Accelerated, local non-profit art organization announces a Fall drawing class for beginners and those who want to improve their observation skills. This a chance to practice your art with like-minded art enthusiasts who enjoy learning from each other. The class is primarily a hands-on learning experience with some demonstrations, individual instruction, group critiques, some history and examples of artists who use this medium.

Basic Drawing, Saturdays, October 12-Nov. 16, 10-12, at Art Annex, 1906A Third Street, Tillamook, $45, instructor: Christine Harrison

MAIN TOPICS COVERED:

Materials & tools variety of uses

Scale & Proportion drawing

Grey Scale

Drawing helps

Individual Projects

Group critiques

Acrylic Painting Thursdays, October 10 – Nov 14 6-8pm at Art Annex, 1906A Third Street, Tillamook, $45, instructor: Christine Harrison

Art Accelerated also plans on an acrylic painting class for beginners and experienced painters. This is a chance to try new mediums and special additives just for acrylics. Practice your art with like-minded painting enthusiasts who enjoy learning from each other.

This class is primarily a hands-on learning experience with some demonstrations, individual instruction, group critiques and some history and examples of artists who use this medium.

MAIN TOPICS COVERED:

Materials & tools variety of uses

Color Theory

Drawing Shortcuts

Individual Projects

Group critiques

Go to: artaccelerated.org to sign up or call Christine at 503.809.9172 for more information regarding both classes.