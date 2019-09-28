‘Arsenic and Old Lace’- TAPA’s New Show Coming Oct. 11th

Two sweet old ladies, a brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt, and yellow fever victims in the basement….what else could go wrong for newly engaged Mortimer Brewster? Oh yes, his murderous older brother could come back to town to bury Mr. Spenalzo! This hilarious comedy, written by Joseph Kesselring and directed by Kelli McMellon, is a must for every audience!

Opening October 11th, ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ is a classic comedic play that has been performed to rave audience reviews since its Broadway opening in 1941. The Tillamook Association of Performing Arts (TAPA) is pleased to present this comical production at The Barn Community Playhouse at 1204 Ivy Ave in Tillamook.

The large cast of this classic comedy is comprised of stage veterans and newbies. Karen Downs and Sandra Koops play the spinster, murderous, Brewster sisters, Abby and Martha. Chris Chiola is seen as Mortimer Brewster, with Mallary Staudinger playing his love, Elaine Harper, and Mary Allen playing Elaine’s mother, The Rev. Dr. Harper. Mortimer’s brothers make an appearance; Cody Mann plays Teddy Brewster, who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt, and Sid Givens plays Jonathon, who’s had plastic surgery to conceal his identity. Jonathon’s plastic surgery was performed by the alcoholic Dr. Einstein, played by Lynn Lothman. The local police force gets involved (of course) played by Robin Ehley, Janice Bentley, Rachael Caldwell, and Gerry Cortimilia. Rounding out the cast is John Rogan playing Mr. Witherspoon, the superintendent of Happy Dale Sanitarium.

Tickets for ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ are on sale now, visit tillamooktheater.com or call 503-812-0275. This uproarious comedy opens Friday October 11th, and runs through Sunday October 27th. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:00 pm, with Sunday matinees starting at 2:00 pm. Join TAPA for a Gala celebration on opening night, where each ticket purchase includes a free beverage of choice and hors d’oeuvres.

Celebrating over 35 years in Tillamook, TAPA is a non-profit community theater dedicated to providing high quality performing arts experiences through entertainment, education, and community participation. TAPA’s Barn Community Playhouse is located at 1204 Ivy St, on the corner of 12th and Ivy, adjacent to Les Schwab Tires.

TAPA Arsenic & Old Lace poster



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

