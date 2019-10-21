Arrests Made in Vehicle Thefts

On Thursday, October 17, 2019, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 36215 Big Trout Rd, in reference to a call from Washington County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in a stolen vehicle investigation originating in Forest Grove. They had received a report of two stolen vehicles, a 2019 Chevy Silverado and a 2004 Chevy Service Truck. One of the stolen vehicles had a GPS tracking device which provided the vehicle’s current location.

Upon officer’s arrival at the above residence, located at the provided GPS coordinates, the 2019 Silverado was parked in the driveway. The keys to the vehicle were then found in the possession of Tanner L. Turner, age 20, of Tillamook.

Tanner Turner was arrested and is currently housed at the Tillamook County Jail. Charges include a Post Prison Violation and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card – Counterfeit/Forgery and UUMV – Motor Vehicle.

During the investigation, which is still ongoing, another suspect was identified. Jesse D. Merrill, age 25 of Tillamook. On Friday, October 18, 2019, J. Merrill turned himself in at the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with a Post Prison Violation, Criminal Trespass II – UEMV, Theft I, and UUMV – Motor Vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and additional suspects are possible.