Apply by Jan. 31 to serve on new Tillamook Bay Clam Advisory Committee: Find out more at Dec. 16 public meeting in Tillamook

ODFW seeks applicants for membership on the Tillamook Bay Clam Advisory Committee.

The Committee will provide recommendations to ODFW on balancing commercial and noncommercial take of bay clams, physical boundaries for commercial activities, and other rules related to bay clam harvest in Tillamook Bay. The Committee is mandated by Senate Bill 1025, passed earlier this year.

People interested in serving can attend an informational meeting and get an application. The meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Oregon Department of Forestry Tillamook District Office, 5005 3rd St., Tillamook.

Applications can also be downloaded at this link or requested in-person at ODFW’s Tillamook, Astoria or Newport offices. The deadline to apply is January 31, 2020.

The meeting will be hosted by staff from ODFW’s shellfish program. This programs works to assess, monitor, and manage shellfish resources and their habitats to provide sustained ecological, commercial, social, and recreational benefits for present and future generations. For more information visit http://www.dfw.state.or.us/mrp/shellfish/