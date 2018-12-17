ANNOUNCEMENT: Tillamook Warming Center OPEN Dec. 17 and Dec. 18

The Tillamook Warming Center will be open December 17th and 18th. The center is located at the First Christian Church at 2203 4th Street in Tillamook. The open hours are from 8pm to 7am. Please post this opening and share with anyone you know that could benefit from a safe place to stay tonight.

PLEASE NOTE THE NEW LOCATION AND NEW HOURS.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

