ANNOUNCEMENT: CARTM is Closing After All – Tillamook Board of Commissioners Votes to Not Renew Contract; Public Meeting to be Held Wed. Dec. 19, 6 pm at Pine Grove in Manzanita

To our dear community and supporters:

We are heartbroken to announce that after many months working in good faith with county staff to continue operations at the Manzanita Transfer Station, today the Board of Commissioners voted to not renew our agreement, which expires December 31.

We were blindsided by this decision, which means that we have a little over two weeks to wind down our operations, as we continue to serve our customers. Please be patient with our staff, who were notified 10 days before Christmas that they are losing their jobs. A board member will be on site this weekend to respond to your questions.

In order for us to remove all materials from the site within two weeks time, we must begin closing certain services right away. Effective immediately:

• We will no longer accept reusable items so that we can sell our existing inventory in the Refindery.

Please take them to the Hope Chest, Habitat for Humanity, Teen Challenge or Goodwill.

• The contractor’s lane is closed. Building contractors should take large C&D loads to Tillamook Transfer Station.

We will have more information on the site closure next week, after we meet with county staff. PLEASE COME TO A PUBLIC MEETING AT THE PINE GROVE COMMUNITY HOUSE AT 6 PM ON WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 19. The CARTM Board will answer your questions as best we can about what the next few weeks will look like.

In the meantime, please direct your questions about what will happen with the Manzanita Transfer Station beginning January 1, and the future of recycling, reuse, trash services and waste reduction to the Board of County Commissioners. They did not share their plans for North County with us. They can be reached at: (503) 842-3403 or via email at: dyamamoto@co.tillamook.or.us, bbaertle@co.tillamook.or.us, tjosi@co.tillamook.or.us.

Karen Reddick Yurka, Executive Director