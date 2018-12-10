Animal Haven By The Sea looks out for all four-legged friends

Tillamook Coast people love their dogs.With so many natural spaces for their four-legged friends to run and play, it’s a tail-wagging, tongue-lolling, sunbathing paradise.Imagine you’re enjoying your day with your dog and the unthinkable becomes reality: you’re on a trail and your fuzzy buddy runs off. Who do you turn to? Where do you start looking?Luckily, there’s an extremely caring place in Nehalem for you to find help.In 2011, Animal Haven By The Sea Rescue was founded by Lee Blackmon to respond to the needs of animals in North Tillamook County. Food is always needed for lost dogs and cats at Animals Haven by the Sea.Lee is the primary responder when animals are lost, sick or in need of a forever home.It’s a big job, but Lee has a big heart.He fosters, feeds, and exercises all of his four-legged guests in his home, dogs and cats both. Any animal in Animal Haven by the Sea will also receive needed medical care and a loving place to recover. Animal Haven By The Sea works to reunite lost pets with their owners.Want to meet your forever friend while on vacation? Lee will be happy to match you with a new best buddy.The post Animal Haven By The Sea looks out for all four-legged friends appeared first on Tillamook Coast.

Source: Visit Tillamook Coast

