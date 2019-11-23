And More Thanksgiving Weekend Shopping Fun with Small Business Bingo & Wheeler Afterhours Nov. 30th

Grant’s Getaways: Team Wraptor
Saturday, November 30
Small Business Bingo
10 am to 4 pm
Manzanita Visitors Center
Our small businesses are the beating heart of our community. Help us celebrate Small Business Saturday by playing Small Business Bingo!
Bring three receipts from any business in Manzanita between 10 am and 4 pm on Saturday, Nov. 30 to the Manzanita Visitors Center and your name will be entered to win one of three fantastic local prizes (details coming soon, keep an eye on exploremanzanita.com!)
Receipts can be from retail, lodging or dining, must be from merchants in Manzanita.
Share the love, shop small!
For details, call (503).812.5510
Saturday, November 30
After Hours Wheeler’s Weirder Wine Walk
4 pm to 7 pm
Downtown Wheeler
This is the first time the City of Wheeler has been open after 5 pm in years!
Come be a part of the new sensation. Wheeler is waking up, and being weird and we don’t want you to miss the fun!
Santa Claus is coming to Town (time to be announced)
Hosted by (from North to South)
Pelican & Piper
Wheeler Treasures
Wheeler Station
Old Wheeler Hotel (Check-In & Gift Shop)
The Roost
Wheeler on the Bay Lodge (Check-In)
Have a little complimentary wine or non-alcoholic beverage while strolling through the shops in downtown Wheeler.
Shop to your hearts content from 4-7 PM.
Wine poured at various businesses. (ID Required)
Come and shop in Wheeler on the ONLY night of the year that we are all open, including The Roost!
For details, call (503).354.4454
