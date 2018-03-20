ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP MEETING – Thursday March 22nd

As part of the monthly Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting a special presentation by Stacie Zuercher, Community Program Supervisor, with NorthWest Senior and Disability Service will be held this Thursday (3-22) at Noon at Nehalem Bay House, 35385 Tohl Road, Nehalem.

Her program will include:

o Family Caregiver Support

o Spousal impoverish law brochures and information

· Resources

o Home safety information

o Dementia resources

Please join us and take advantage of this opportunity to learn what is available in Tillamook county to assist your family or caregiver.

A complimentary lunch is available.

Call 503 368-6445 for further information.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

