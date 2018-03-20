All aboard for Spring Break Excursions on the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad

GARIBALDI, OR, March 17, 2018—The sun is shining along the Tillamook Coast once again and the Spring Break Express rolls out at the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR).

OCSR is proudly announcing the onset of the 2018 season with our signature Spring Break Express! Come along for the 1.5 hour round trip journey from gorgeous Garibaldi, past Tillamook Bay, the Three Graces, Barview and into the oceanside community of Rockaway Beach for a truly one of a kind coastal visitor experience.

The journey is motivated by one of our vintage diesel locomotives that make up our fleet of train engines. Truly enjoy a step back in time as you ride one of the nation’s premier logging railway museums.

Enjoy the gorgeous and green Tillamook Coast springtime with this family (and dog) friendly excursion that will be sure to provide entertainment for all members of your family.

From March 24th through April 8th, the OCSR will be running the Spring Break Express. This excursion caters to visitors in a convenient manner by allowing riders to board the train in either Garibaldi or Rockaway Beach and take in the surroundings at a gentle 10 miles per hour.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Spring Break Express, visit our website at www.oregoncoastscenic.org and come aboard the Spring Break Express!



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)