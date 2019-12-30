ALERT: Tillamook County Emergency Management – High Surf Advisory – 10 pm Tuesday, Dec. 31 – 10 pm Jan. 1, 2020

Advisory: High Surf Advisory until 10:00PM Wednesday

* WHAT…For the High Surf Advisory, large waves and hazardous surf conditions expected. For the Beach Hazards Statement, Sneaker waves possible.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast.

* WHEN…For the High Surf Advisory, from 10 PM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low- lying shoreline.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sneaker waves can surge high up the beach without warning, catching an inattentive individual off guard. These waves can move with great speed further up the beach than you expect. No place on the beach is too high for a wave to reach.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST … SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST … CENTRAL OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water’s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.