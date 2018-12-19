Alert: High Wind Warning – 01:00 AM to 01:00PM Thursday, Dec. 20th

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a High Wind Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to 1 PM PST Thursday, December 20th.

* WINDS…South 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Gusts to 65 mph on beaches and headlands.

* TIMING…Late Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon. Strongest winds likely Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are possible.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST … SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST

Instructions:

A High Wind Warning means hazardous weather conditions of strong and damaging winds are imminent or highly likely in the warning area.

For full details, view this message on the web.

Sent by Tillamook County Emergency Management

(Visited 3 times, 2 visits today)

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer