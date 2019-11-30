Advisory Nov. 30, 2019: Winter Weather Advisory until 10:00AM Sunday, Dec. 1st

Tillamook County Emergency Management – Nov. 30, 2019, 5:05 am

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph in the higher terrain.

* WHERE…In Washington, Willapa Hills and South Washington Cascade Foothills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTHERN OREGON CASCADE FOOTHILLS … WILLAPA HILLS … COAST RANGE OF NORTHWEST OREGON … SOUTH WASHINGTON CASCADE FOOTHILLS

Instructions:

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.