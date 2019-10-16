Advisory: High Surf Advisory until 11:00PM Thursday

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a High Surf Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM today Oct. 16th to 11 PM PDT Thursday, Oct. 17th.

* SEAS…Wave heights near 20 feet late Thursday morning through late Thursday evening. Dominant period around 15 seconds.

* SURF…Breaking waves to 25 feet possible.

* IMPACTS…It can be very dangerous to venture near the coast under high surf conditions. People at times are swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Stay well back from the waters edge and be alert for the exceptionally high waves. Exercise extreme caution along beaches. Unpredictable and destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties and other structures with no warning. beach erosion is possible.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST … SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST … CENTRAL OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion.