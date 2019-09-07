Adventist Health Tillamook Holds Second Annual Golf Benefit at Salishan Resort

Adventist Health Tillamook will hold the second annual “Tee It Up for Tillamook” golf benefit on Thursday, September 19, with a 1 pm shogun start at Salishan Spa and Golf Resort.

Proceeds from the event will benefit ambulance services operated by Adventist Health throughout Tillamook County.

“If you enjoy supporting a great cause while golfing at one of the Oregon Coast’s premier golf destinations, we invite you to come join us,” said Kathy Saxon, interim president at Adventist Health Tillamook. “Last year a number of our business partners and community friends came together and raised much-needed funds to help purchase a new ambulance that is now out in our communities responding to medical emergencies and saving lives.”

Exciting events that will be featured again this year at the tournament include the Million Dollar Shootout, along with on-course contests such as hole-in-one, putting, closest to the pin and longest drives. For the shootout, five tournament golfers will be chosen at random to take a hole-in-one shot for a $1 million prize that is shared between the winning golfer and the hospital.

Business sponsorships, which include a team of four golfers and several benefits for the sponsor and participating players, are a focus area for this event. Each sponsorship includes the putting and on-course contests, refreshments around the course, awards program and dinner after the tournament, and varying levels of sponsorship recognition.

For more information about the Tee It Up for Tillamook golf benefit and sponsorship opportunities, visit AdventistHealthTillamook.org/golf or contact tournament director Sam Vigil Jr., at 503-956-4487 or sam@brasstacks.net.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

