Adventist Health Extends Urgent Care Hours in Tillamook

June 13, 2019 (Tillamook, OR) –Adventist Health Medical Office Plaza Urgent Care is now open on Saturdays to meet the growing needs of the community. Providing urgent care services seven days a week ensures convenient access to care for non-life threatening conditions, including a full range of illnesses and injuries that need prompt attention.

The expansion of Saturday access to urgent care means quicker treatment options for your family. The facility, located at 1100 Third Street in Tillamook handles a variety of medical problems that need to be treated right away, but are not considered true emergencies. Symptoms that can be evaluated and treated at an urgent care clinic include:

• Allergies (seasonal)

• Animal/insect bit (minor)

• Asthma attack (minor)

• Boils, abscesses, incision drainage

• Broken bone (not sticking out of skin)

• Burns (small)

• Cough, common cold, flu, bronchitis

• Cuts (minor) and stitches removal

• Dental pain

• Earache

• Eye problems (pick eye, eye irritation)

• Fever (100 degrees plus not related to common cold or flu – infants older than 8 months old, children and adults)

• Rash

• Sore throat

• Sprain or strain

• Urinary tract infection

“The daily health and wellbeing of the communities we serve is our highest priority,” says Gina Seufert, Physician & Clinic Services Executive at Adventist Health Tillamook. “The decision to expand urgent care hours to Saturdays addresses convenience and access to care for our local residents and the many visitors who enjoy our beautiful coastal communities. Delivering on our promise of quality care with a team of professionals who inspire health, wholeness, and hope remains our highest priority.”

The Adventist Health Medical Office Plaza urgent care hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and holidays hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Other services provided at the Plaza include primary and specialty care providers such as Cardiology, Family Medicine and Orthopedics.



Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 75 communities in California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington. Our workforce of 32,900 includes more than 23,600 employees; nearly 5,000 medical staff physicians; and 4,350 volunteers.

Founded on Seventh-day Adventist heritage and values, Adventist Health provides compassionate care in 20 hospitals, more than 260 clinics (hospital-based, rural health and physician clinics), 15 home care agencies, seven hospice agencies and four joint-venture retirement centers. In addition, the Adventist Health Plan serves patients in Kings County. Visit AdventistHealth.org for more information.