Adam Schwend Campaign Kick-Off Event Scheduled for Feb. 24 at Pacific Restaurant

Tillamook County Commissioner candidate Adam Schwend is hosting a campaign kick-off event in conjunction with Pacific Restaurant on Feb. 24.

From 6 – 8 p.m., guests will enjoy live music, beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres and have a chance to meet Schwend and share their opinions on local issues.

“This is less about me talking about what I think is important, and more about hearing and learning from people about what they care about and what they need from an appointed official,” said Schwend. “It’s a chance to meet people and have a conversation in a friendly environment.”

Schwend is running for County Commissioner Position 3, currently held by Tim Josi. He is a fourth-generation Tillamook native, and currently serves on the Tillamook City Council. Schwend has also served as a member of the City of Tillamook Planning Commission, the Tillamook Urban Renewal Agency, and the Tillamook County Board of Realtors. He is a partner and principal broker at Coast Real Estate Professionals and the Cultural Events Director of the Monday Musical Club of Tillamook.

For more information, find the event on Facebook by searching for Adam Schwend Campaign Kick-off or go to www.adamschwend.com