ADAM DAVIS RETURNS TO PIONEER MUSEUM – Rescheduled appearance on Saturday May 18th

The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum is pleased to announce the rescheduled appearance of Adam Davis on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM to host an Oregon Humanities’ Conversation Project. “The Middle Class and Other Stories of Wealth and Status, Redux” will be a follow-up to Adam’s visit in January of 2018 when the community gathered to discuss the decline of the middle class in today’s society. At that time, participants in the program expressed an interest of re-visiting the same topic to see how things have – or have not – changed. Those who attended Adam’s discussion last year are encouraged to come again and voice their opinions. Others who were not present in 2018 are also welcome to come and add to the conversation.

Adam Davis is the Executive Director of Oregon Humanities. In his previous role as director of the Center for Civic Reflection, Davis designed and implemented “Justice Talking/The Meaning of Service,” a nationwide discussion program for AmeriCorps, VISTA, and other service organizations. Davis has given keynotes and published articles on service, volunteering, and leadership, and facilitated workshops at the National Conference on Volunteering and Service and other national and regional conferences. Davis edited Taking Action and co-edited The Civically Engaged Reader, receiving his PhD from the University of Chicago.

This Conversation Project is funded by TCPM’s Daisy Fund and Oregon Humanities, which connects Oregonians to ideas that change lives and transform communities. More information about Oregon Humanities’ programs and publications – which include the Conversation Project, Think & Drink, Humanity in Perspective, Public Program Grants, Responsive Program Grants, and Oregon Humanities magazine – can be found at oregonhumanities.org. Oregon Humanities is an independent, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and a partner of the Oregon Cultural Trust.

For more information about the May 18 program, visit www.tcpm.org. This program is free and open to the public



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

