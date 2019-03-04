Abstract expressionism with Eric Sappington

Scraps of wood, house paint: rubbish to most people.But, when Eric Sappington turns on the electronic music in his studio, those discarded objects become art.Tucked away in the hillside of the Oregon Coast, Sappington creates pieces full of color, texture, and movement that he classifies as abstract expressionism.“It’s all really fluid,” Sappington said. “I get lost in it, and that’s good. Once I figure out something, it happens by accident. I discover out a lot about myself through my own art.”Along with being a visual artist, Sappington is a singer/songwriter.Fans enjoy his laidback-style and dedication to creating an experience, not just a performance.“I’ve never written down my song lyrics, most of them are free flow,” Sappington said. “I just start with a melody or my guitar and start making up words. I let it come to me. I’ve learned to just relax. I have to find a moment that I get locked in and create an experience”Find Sappington with his guitar at the Fairview Grange of Tillamook, first Saturdays for open mic from 6-8 pm. Soup and salad dinner by donation.Sappington’s visual artwork can be viewed at SOURCE in Garibaldi, as well as on his Instagram and Facebook pages.Sappington is also the Associate Artistic Director of the Oregon Coast Children’s Theatre and Centre for the Arts, serving in this position since 2002. With this organization he leads art and theatre workshops in schools, is a puppet artisan and puppeteer, and helps organize and create public works of art.The post Abstract expressionism with Eric Sappington appeared first on Tillamook Coast.

Source: Visit Tillamook Coast

