AAUW Scholarships Available

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) of Tillamook provides scholarships for female students who are residents of Tillamook County. Scholarships are available to females graduating from high school this year, female students continuing a university degree at the sophomore, junior or senior level and to female students at TBCC.

There are three scholarships of up to $2,250 each available for female students who are continuing university students (sophomore level or higher) whose permanent residence is in Tillamook County. These scholarships are open to students currently attending a four-year university or who have started a university degree previously and to those moving on from community college to a four-year university. Students who receive these scholarships need to attend fulltime (12 hours) during the 2018-19 academic year and maintain a 3.0 grade point. Preference is given to STEM majors.

There is also one scholarship of $1,500 available to a female student who is graduating from high school this spring and is a Tillamook County resident. First preference will be given to STEM majors. The student who receives the scholarship must attend university full time (12 hours) during the 2018-19 academic year.

Top applicants may be interviewed in person (preferable) or via conference call/skype by the AAUW scholarship committee on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Application information is currently available at http://tillamook-or.aauw.net. Applications are due March 14th, 2018 for the university scholarships and may be sent via mail (Jean Scholtz, PO Box 70 Rockaway Beach, OR 97136) or emailed to jean.scholtz@mindspring.com.

Applications for the AAUW scholarship to TBCC will be available online with other TBCC scholarships in mid-March.