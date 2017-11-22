A POEM: THANKSGIVING -THEN AND N0W

by Virginia Prowell, 11/19/2017

THEN:

Over the mountains and through the snow

To Grandmother’s house we will all go.

Mothers and Daddies and kids by the dozens,

Plus, Aunties and Uncles and dozens of cousins.



Feasting on Turkey and all the trimmings

Laughing and talking = that’s just the beginning

Then It’s time for games, who’ll get the best score?

Such a Blessed Thanksgiving; We couldn’t want more.



NOW:

Drive down the Freeway to the airport, here we all go

To pick up grandma and grandpa in our new Volvo

Our kids who are all grown have now moved away

Will be home to greet Grandma & Grandpa today!



The turkey’s in the oven and ready to serve

But first we’ll sit down and enjoy an hors d’oeuvre.

Following dinner, it’s watching football on the television

Or checking the cell phone for any news or transactions.



Though lifestyles may change throughout all the years

We still thank the Lord for all we hold dear.







Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

