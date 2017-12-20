A POEM: CHRISTMAS, LET’S REMEMBER

Let’s remember what Christmas is all about

It’s the most festive time of the year without a doubt

There’s hurrying and scurrying like there’s no tomorrow

Sending cards to loved ones near and far,

Putting up a Christmas tree, and lights around the door.

Shopping for gifts, at department stores or online,

Requires, patients and imagination all at the same time.

What to get grandchildren who want almost everything?

Let your head, not your heart do the ultimate guiding.

It’s the happiest and busiest time of the year for sure,

Pageants, plays, bazars and charity drives for the poor

Making fruit cake and cookies, popcorn balls and more

Wrapping gifts, and mailing packages by the score.

Let’s remember the 25th of December is more than gifts and a big feast

We’re celebrating a blessed event from many years ago; before dawn

An angel guides Shepherds while Kings follow the star in the East

To witness a miracle, in a manger, JESUS CHRIST WAS BORN

— Virginia Prowell 12/11/2107



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

