Pages Navigation Menu

Tillamook Advertisting and Radio

A POEM: BEAUTIFUL SPRING

Spring, Oh beautiful Spring
What lovely sights you always bring
Trees are bursting with their luscious green dress
Camelias, Rhodies, and Skunk Cabbage, no less.

Oh Spring, beautiful Spring, there’s only one thing
You’ve outdone yourself with such a big fling
The Scotch Broom’s golden radiance is hard to ignore
Covering the land from the mountains to the shore

The Broom in bloom is like a Jekyll and Hyde
Breathtaking to see but not for the sinus side
Broom in Bloom, Ka-choo, Ka-choo is often heard
So, let a big box of tissue be your byword!
BEAUTIFUL SPRING…
KAA-CHOOOO – KAAA-CHING!!!!!

–Virginia Prowell 5/30/2018


Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)