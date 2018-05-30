A POEM: BEAUTIFUL SPRING

Spring, Oh beautiful Spring

What lovely sights you always bring

Trees are bursting with their luscious green dress

Camelias, Rhodies, and Skunk Cabbage, no less.

Oh Spring, beautiful Spring, there’s only one thing

You’ve outdone yourself with such a big fling

The Scotch Broom’s golden radiance is hard to ignore

Covering the land from the mountains to the shore

The Broom in bloom is like a Jekyll and Hyde

Breathtaking to see but not for the sinus side

Broom in Bloom, Ka-choo, Ka-choo is often heard

So, let a big box of tissue be your byword!

BEAUTIFUL SPRING…

KAA-CHOOOO – KAAA-CHING!!!!!

–Virginia Prowell 5/30/2018



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

