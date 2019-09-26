A New Addition to Rockaway Beach’s Nightlife- Littoral Bar

By Matt Maizel- A new addition to Rockaway Beach’s nightlife, Littoral Bar offers an experience unlike any other! Situated in Manhattan Beach (about a mile north of Rockaway Beach along U.S. Route 101), Littoral Bar features a unique selection of Pacific Northwest beer, wine, specialty cocktails, non-alcoholic drinks, growler refills, and bites. The selection of bottled, canned and draft beers hail from some of the best breweries on the West Coast, including: Fort George, Buoy, Astoria Brewing, Pelican Brewery, 2 Towns Ciderhouse and Public Coast Brewing.

Littoral Bar has proud partnerships with Nestucca Bay Creamery, Fraga Goat Cheese and Wolfmoon Bakery. The french dip was recommended, and did not disappoint; the clam chowder was also very good. Cocktails are made with premium liquor and fresh juices – some of the regional distillers offered are: Portland Potato Vodka, Cannon Beach Distillery and Pendleton Whiskey, to name a few.

Minors are allowed until 8:00P with the company of any adult – there is something on the menu for everyone to enjoy! Currently, hours are 4:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and closed on Sundays. See the impressive full menu and be up-to-date on what’s currently on tap here: http://www.littoral.bar/index.html, as their selection frequently changes.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

