A Halloween Portrait …

By Virginia Prowell

She dons her cape, grabs her three-cornered hat on the way

Slips on her pointed boots and jumps on her broom

Up, up, and away she streaks through sky

She has a rendezvous with the Harvest Moon!

Below, the villages and towns are all aglow

Thousands of Jack-O-Lanterns, beacon the flow

Costumed Toddlers and Teenagers are on the run

Racing through every alley, avenue and street

Knocking on doors and shouting TRICK OR TREAT!

Parties and dances for the mature generation

Ghosts, goblins, and fanatical witches dance around

Prizes awarded for the weirdest creation

Skeletons and spider webs dangling in every direction.

At Midnight, Old Father Time arrives to settle the score

With a gigantic clap of thunder, he shakes every window and door.

From his bloodshot eyes, bolts of lightning streak through the sky

Screeching owls, hissing cats, and howling wolves appear upon the scene IT’S HAPPY HALLOWEEN

OCTOBER 31st, TWENTY, SEVENTEEN



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

