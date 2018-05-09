A Conservative for McCall

Ninety-five percent of my votes in the last 57 years have been cast for the most qualified conservative candidate. This election, for County Commissioner, I am casting my vote for Dave McCall, because he is the most qualified candidate, regardless of political affiliation.

As a member of the County’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee, I became acquainted with Dave when he took over the management of the Solid Waste department 5 years ago. We have been friends and community associates ever since. As friends, we have debated many political issues over the years. Much of the time we end up agreeing to disagree, but he has always been respectful of my views. He listens attentively and is open to be influenced by logical common-sense arguments.

As leader of the Solid Waste dept., Dave has demonstrated his skills at managing an organization with a multi-million dollar budget. In previous jobs he has experience managing divisions or companies with larger budgets and more then 50 employees. Does any other commissioner candidate have anything remotely approaching that kind of experience?

Two to three times a month for the last 5 years, Dave has had to make presentations to the Board of County Commissioners (BOC) at either their workshops or weekly meetings or both. This gives him significantly more knowledge and experience than any of the other candidates.

Dave’s knowledge of the County’s budget process is another qualification in his favor. Dave has had to present his case to the BOC for the adoption of his multi-million dollar budget request that he puts together following the county’s budget guidelines. He’ll truly hit the ground running.

David’s environmental accomplishments speak for themselves. His knowledge and understanding of environmental issues is gleaned from years of experience in environmentally related managerial positions — both here in Tillamook, and previously in the private sector. I have never known Dave to blindly support or enact environmental policies that don’t consider potential unintended consequences, or the likelihood of diminishing returns for efforts put forth. He has received numerous awards for his efforts.

Common sense and a great sense of humor are also reasons I support Dave.

Tom Jayred, Tillamook



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

