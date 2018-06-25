A Community Service of Lament Saturday, June 30 at 10 AM, Nehalem Bay Methodist Church

In response to recent events in our nation and in particular at our borders, we gather in faith to lament and repent. We bear witness and grieve injustice and the suffering of children, we ask God’s help to better demonstrate God’s love, we turn to our neighbors with mercy and hope.

This is an ecumenical service in the Christian tradition, but all who desire to gather, grieve, and work for love and justice are very welcome. Hosted by Karen Olson and Carol Brown, A Community Service of Lament, Saturday, June 30 at 10 AM, Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church, 36050 10th St, Nehalem.

