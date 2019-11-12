A Community Gathering for Unity and Healing Nov. 16th

Every day we see more signs of our country’s dividedness. It’s easy to despair, but we don’t have to overcome these divisions on our own. By gathering together in community, we regain hope that peace and restoration are possible.

All are welcome to join in a community gathering for unity and healing on Saturday, November 16 at 2 p.m. at St. Catherine/Santa Catalina Episcopal Church, 36335 Hwy 101 N Nehalem (between the Bunkhouse and the Hope Chest).

Members of our community will lead us in prayers, readings, songs, silence and reflection. A time of refreshments and conversation will follow the gathering.

For more information, please contact Phyllis Mannan, phmannan@gmail.com.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)