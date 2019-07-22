$97,000 Raised During the 2019 Manzanita Open

WE DID IT! We beat the all-time sponsorship and donations record for the 23 years the Eugene Schmuck Foundation has been in existence. We raised $97,000 from this year’s donors and sponsors and players of the 2019 Manzanita Open! That’s up from the previous highest donation year in 2011 of $95,980. Thank you to everyone who made 2019 such a huge success.

This also means that the ESF has received over $1,500,000 during its history. That’s quite a huge sum that has gone to the North Tillamook County community. All the more funds to distribute this year.

Grant Requests for Funding

Please send in your requests soon as we will be making determinations at our late August meeting. Either fill out the Grant Request Form on our website or mail your letter to Eugene Schmuck Foundation, PO Box 58, Manzanita, OR 97130.

Results are Posted

Results from the Manzanita Open have been posted on our website along with Scholarship recipients for 2019.

You can also check out the 2019 list of Sponsors and Donors along with all the Volunteers who made this year’s Manzanita Open such a huge success.

Be sure to follow the Eugene Schmuck Foundation on Facebook and see all the photos from the 2019 Manzanita Open. See you all next year!

Thanks to the generosity of hundreds of sponsors each year we are able to provide support to local schools, charities and organizations in North Tillamook County. For more information or to donate, go to www.eugeneschmuckfoundation.org.



~ESF Board