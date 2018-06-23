Pages Navigation Menu

61st Annual June Dairy Parade

The 61st Annual June Dairy Parade kicked off at 11:00 am today. The weather was perfect and everyone seemed to be having a great time! People were rocking out, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPumHkjxDjY zooming, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTk15vDntpI dancing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BRgyaOawfg and the crowds just couldn’t help but join into the fun! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcMQ5T-H2tU

Galena Flores who was in the parade stated, “It felt amazing to be able to represent the YMCA with all it has done for me. I love being able to show case some of the classes we offer at the Y like Insanity Live and Zumba.

Darcy Fugate said, “The parade is always a fun time! The Zumba girls did a great job and it was a little Insane…”

Emily Critelli stated, “It was great to be out among the community and demonstrating some of what we offer. I love walking through the street and hearing kids gasp and yell, ‘the Y! They’re from the Y!”

Emily Critelli, Darcy Fugate, Galena Flores and Kelly Benson

We will post the winners of the parade soon!


