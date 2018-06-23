The 61st Annual June Dairy Parade kicked off at 11:00 am today. The weather was perfect and everyone seemed to be having a great time! People were rocking out, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPumHkjxDjY zooming, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aTk15vDntpI dancing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BRgyaOawfg and the crowds just couldn’t help but join into the fun! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcMQ5T-H2tU

Galena Flores who was in the parade stated, “It felt amazing to be able to represent the YMCA with all it has done for me. I love being able to show case some of the classes we offer at the Y like Insanity Live and Zumba.

Darcy Fugate said, “The parade is always a fun time! The Zumba girls did a great job and it was a little Insane…”

Emily Critelli stated, “It was great to be out among the community and demonstrating some of what we offer. I love walking through the street and hearing kids gasp and yell, ‘the Y! They’re from the Y!”

We will post the winners of the parade soon!