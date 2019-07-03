4th of July FLYOVER SCHEDULE: They’ve got our part of the coast covered …

The 142nd Fighter Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base in Portland, Oregon will conduct Independence Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Oregon Air National Guard F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

10:45 a.m. Camas, Wash.

11:00 a.m. Ridgefield, Wash.

11:30 a.m. Manzanita, Ore.

11:32 a.m. Rockaway Beach, Ore.

11:40 a.m. Neskowin, Ore.

12:00 p.m. Monmouth, Ore.

All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.

The Oregon Air National Guard has been an integral part of the nation’s air defense since 1941.