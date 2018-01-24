4-H Scholarships Available

4-H members that plan to continue their education may be interested in several scholarships that are available from the Tillamook County and the Oregon 4-H programs.

The Tillamook County 4-H program administers the Tillamook County 4-H Scholarship ($1,000); 4-H Project Leadership Scholarships (up to $400); and 4-H Ice Cream Booth Volunteer Scholarships ($100/year of volunteer time up to $500). Applicants must be high school seniors and a current 4-H member. These scholarships can be used at a university, community college, business or trade school. A complete list of eligibility requirements is included in the application materials available at the OSU Extension Office in Tillamook or on the Tillamook County 4-H website: http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook/4h/4h-scholarships-amp-awards. Applications must be submitted to the OSU Extension Office, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook by 5 pm, February 1, 2018.

Numerous 4-H scholarships are also available through the Oregon 4-H Foundation for high school seniors who are current 4-H members and who have been members for a minimum of 3 years, as well as for 4-H members that have participated in county fair leadership roles for at least 2 years. Applications for all of these scholarships are due by 5 pm, February 20, at the OSU Extension Office, 2204 Fourth Street, Tillamook, OR 97141. Check out the state 4-H website for complete information on the various scholarship requirements at http://oregon.4h.oregonstate.edu/programs/recognition/scholarship/state.

Contact Joy Jones or Nancy Kershaw at the OSU Extension Service Office, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook, OR, 97141, 503-842-3433, for more information about specific scholarships, assistance preparing a scholarship application; or the 4-H program in Tillamook County.

