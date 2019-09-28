4-H RECOGNITION PROGRAM SET

The Annual 4-H Recognition Program is scheduled for Sunday, October 13, 1:00 p.m. in the Tillamook High School cafeteria. 4-H families, friends, and supporters are invited to be our guests for dinner and dessert and to help us recognize 4-H leaders, members and others who have supported the 4-H program. The Tillamook County 4-H Association will provide chicken, rolls, ice cream and beverages. 4-H families are asked to bring a salad, side dish or hot dish. The program is sponsored by the Tillamook County 4-H Association.

The following awards will be presented: pins to leaders for length of service, teen and junior leader pins, first year member pins, county medals and certificates of achievement, outstanding 4-H alumni, outstanding leader awards and more. The 4-H program will also be recognizing several individuals, businesses and organizations for their support of the 4-H program. Come help us recognize the people who make the Tillamook County 4-H program one of the best in the state.

The 4-H Recognition Dinner marks the end of the 2018-2019 4-H year and the beginning of the new 4-H year. Last year the Tillamook County 4-H program reached over 500 youth through traditional 4-H project clubs, 4-H school enrichment programs, 4-H afterschool programs, and through 4-H project day camps.

For more information about 4-H in Tillamook, contact OSU Extension Service at 503-842-3433 or please visit our website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

