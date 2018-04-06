4-H Presentations and Foods Contests Scheduled April 20-22

The 4-H Presentations, 4-H Foods of the Pacific Northwest and 4-H Mini-meal Contests will be held on April 20 through 22. 4-H members who are planning to participate should call the OSU Extension Service to sign up for a time, 503-842-3433. Complete rules and a listing of awards are available at the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook.

There are four different types of presentations including demonstrations; illustrated talks; public speeches; and impromptu speaking. Presentations will be judged Friday the 20th, 12 to 8 pm, Saturday, the 21st, 2 to 5 pm, and Sunday, the 22nd, 9 am to 4 pm at the OSU Extension Service meeting room in Tillamook.

Foods contests are scheduled for Saturday, April 21st, 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at the OSU Extension Service meeting room in Tillamook. During the foods contest 4-H members are judged on their preparation skills, their food safety skills and their serving skills. They are also judged on their knowledge of nutrition and meal planning. As part of the contest, participants also set the table for a meal that would include the food they prepared.

All 4-H foods contest and presentations contest participants will receive Tillamook County Fair 4-H ribbons based on the quality of their contest. Special awards will also be determined, but will be presented at the 4-H awards program Saturday of the Tillamook County Fair. The top intermediate and seniors in each of the three contests will be chosen to be Tillamook County delegates in the state fair contests.



Oregon State University Extension Service offers educational programs, activities, and materials without discrimination based on age, color, disability, gender identity or expression, marital status, national origin, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, or veteran’s status. Oregon State University Extension Service is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

If you have a disability that requires special considerations in order for you to attend this event contact the OSU Extension Service in Tillamook at 503.842.3433 two weeks prior to the program start date.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)