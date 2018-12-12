4-H Family Skating Party – Canned Food Donation

4-H members, families, and friends are invited to a 4-H Family Skating Party, Friday, December 21 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds Skating Rink. You may bring your own skates or rollerblades (black brakes removed), or you can use skates provided at the rink. Event is free for 4-H Families but a canned food item for the Food Bank is suggested. Bring finger foods to share with everyone. Contact the OSU Extension Service, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook, 97141, or call 503-842-3433 for more information or visit our website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer