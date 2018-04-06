4-H Enrollment Deadline – May 7

Youth who plan to exhibit in 4-H classes at the 2018 Tillamook County Fair must enroll in 4-H by 5 pm, May 7 at the OSU Extension Office, 4506 Third Street in Tillamook. This is a State 4-H policy (3.2) and there will be no exceptions.

Returning 4-H members and leaders must be enrolled by this deadline to receive 4-H fair mailings/notifications and for insurance coverage. The enrollment fee for 4-H members (grades 4-12) is $25 and for 4-H Cloverbuds and 4-H leaders the enrollment fee is $2.

Day camp participants may enroll throughout the summer and exhibit projects completed at the day camp in 4-H classes at the Tillamook County Fair.



