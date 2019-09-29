37th Annual Neskowin Valley School Harvest Festival set for October 5th

Come join in the fun as Neskowin Valley School proudly hosts it’s 37th Annual Harvest Festival. The

festival is held on the beautiful Neskowin Valley campus from 10am – 5:30pm, located just south of

Neskowin at 10005 Slab Creek Road.

Food, friends, and fun fill the event line-up! Dance the day away to wonderful live music. Browse the

outdoor market where local farmers and artisans will be onsite offering produce, fresh-pressed apple

cider, and artisan crafts. Children can enjoy a variety of activities, field games, garden tea party, children’s

arts and crafts, face painting and more! Great food will be available for purchase at the Slab Creek Grill

and the Bakery Cafe. Craft beer provided by Beachcrest Brewing Company, Rusty Truck Brewing and

Pelican Brewing will be available in the beer garden. There will also be a wine table, sampling and

pouring a variety of wines.

An exciting silent auction boasting more than 100 amazing items donated by

local businesses is open all day. With over $10,000 of items, there is certainly something for everyone!

The Harvest Festival is family-friendly and the biggest fundraising event of the year for the independent

school offering preschool through eighth grade.

A full schedule of engaging activities will surely keep

festival-goers entertained all day!



Live Music Schedule

Jon Paxman 10am – 10:30am

Carolina 10:45am – 11:30am

NVS Kids Music

George Thompson & Tom Tucker 12pm – 12:45pm

NVS Ukulele Kids 12:45pm – 1pm

Live Auction 1pm – 1:30pm

Donna and the Side Effects 1:30pm – 2:30pm

ZuhG Trio 2:45pm – 4pm

Special Guest 4:15pm – 5:30pm



“We’ve received overwhelming support from many local businesses to possibly make this our best

fundraising event yet,” says Neskowin Parent, Beth Venti. “Kiwanda Coastal Properties, Bros & Hoes

Landscaping, Vacasa, Chris Dragoo Realtor with Rob Trost Real Estate, Oregon Coast Bank, Beachcrest

Brewing Company, Pelican Brewing, Rusty Truck Brewing, Chinook Winds Casino, Lincoln City Glass

Gallery and C&L Concrete have all sponsored this year. We are so appreciative of their support.”

For more information about the school and about the upcoming Harvest Festival, contact Jon Paxman at

503-392-3124 or jon@neskowinvalleyschool.com. You can also visit our website at

www.neskowinvalleyschool.com for additional information.

