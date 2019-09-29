37th Annual Neskowin Valley School Harvest Festival set for October 5th

The Adventures of Paul Hughes
Come join in the fun as Neskowin Valley School proudly hosts it’s 37th Annual Harvest Festival. The
festival is held on the beautiful Neskowin Valley campus from 10am – 5:30pm, located just south of
Neskowin at 10005 Slab Creek Road.
Food, friends, and fun fill the event line-up! Dance the day away to wonderful live music. Browse the
outdoor market where local farmers and artisans will be onsite offering produce, fresh-pressed apple
cider, and artisan crafts. Children can enjoy a variety of activities, field games, garden tea party, children’s
arts and crafts, face painting and more! Great food will be available for purchase at the Slab Creek Grill
and the Bakery Cafe. Craft beer provided by Beachcrest Brewing Company, Rusty Truck Brewing and
Pelican Brewing will be available in the beer garden. There will also be a wine table, sampling and
pouring a variety of wines.
An exciting silent auction boasting more than 100 amazing items donated by
local businesses is open all day. With over $10,000 of items, there is certainly something for everyone!
The Harvest Festival is family-friendly and the biggest fundraising event of the year for the independent
school offering preschool through eighth grade.
A full schedule of engaging activities will surely keep
festival-goers entertained all day!
Live Music Schedule
Jon Paxman 10am – 10:30am
Carolina 10:45am – 11:30am
NVS Kids Music
George Thompson & Tom Tucker 12pm – 12:45pm
NVS Ukulele Kids 12:45pm – 1pm
Live Auction 1pm – 1:30pm
Donna and the Side Effects 1:30pm – 2:30pm
ZuhG Trio 2:45pm – 4pm
Special Guest 4:15pm – 5:30pm
“We’ve received overwhelming support from many local businesses to possibly make this our best
fundraising event yet,” says Neskowin Parent, Beth Venti. “Kiwanda Coastal Properties, Bros & Hoes
Landscaping, Vacasa, Chris Dragoo Realtor with Rob Trost Real Estate, Oregon Coast Bank, Beachcrest
Brewing Company, Pelican Brewing, Rusty Truck Brewing, Chinook Winds Casino, Lincoln City Glass
Gallery and C&L Concrete have all sponsored this year. We are so appreciative of their support.”
For more information about the school and about the upcoming Harvest Festival, contact Jon Paxman at
503-392-3124 or jon@neskowinvalleyschool.com. You can also visit our website at
www.neskowinvalleyschool.com for additional information.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer