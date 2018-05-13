2nd Annual State of the Trails May 23, Nehalem Bay State Park



North Coast Trail Coalition – Clatsop & Tillamook Counties – Enhancing Trail Experiences for Everyone

What is the state of our trails on the North Coast?

Healthy Trails = Healthy Communities!

Trails are a prime community asset and it’s true for the North Coast

Join this local collaboration and network. Find out what is going on with your local trails. Come to this second annual gathering of land managers, user groups, and enthusiasts and find out what’s going on.

May 23 – Nehalem Bay State Park Meeting Hall – 9 am to Noon

AGENDA:

8:45 – 9:00 – Coffee and Networking

9:00-9:20 – Welcome and Introductions

9:20 (15 minutes each)

Discovery Trail (Jim Sayce)

Oregon Trails Coalition (Steph Noll)

Trail Keepers of Oregon – Overview (Steve Kruger)

ORTAC & Trail Conflict Resolutions (Lauralee Svendsgaard)

10:20 – 10:30 Break

10:30 -10:45

Oregon Coast Visitors Association (Marcus Hinz )

Tourism trails big picture

Agri-tourism overview

10:45 – 11:00

ODOT (Pete Dalke)

Oregon Coast Trail

Oregon Coast Bike Route

11:05 – 11:25

What’s New? (5 minutes each)

TORTA MTB (Josh Venti)

NCTA MTB (Steven Blakesley)

NCTC Clatsop -new Map (Steven Blakesley)

NCTC Tillamook –Claudine Rehn

YOW (Michelle Jenck)

11:40 – Open anyone from sign-up sheet limit 5 @ 2 minutes each

11:50 – Wrap Up

12:00 – Adjourn

Coffee and Light refreshments hosted by Northwest Coast Trails Coalition (NCTC) https://www.nwcoasttrails.org/