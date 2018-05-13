2nd Annual State of the Trails May 23, Nehalem Bay State Park

Willows and Warblers
It’s Pussy willow season. Tillamook Coast, native willows are awakening... Read more →
North Coast Trail Coalition – Clatsop & Tillamook Counties – Enhancing Trail Experiences for Everyone
What is the state of our trails on the North Coast?
Healthy Trails = Healthy Communities!
Trails are a prime community asset and it’s true for the North Coast
Join this local collaboration and network. Find out what is going on with your local trails. Come to this second annual gathering of land managers, user groups, and enthusiasts and find out what’s going on.
May 23 – Nehalem Bay State Park Meeting Hall – 9 am to Noon
AGENDA:
8:45 – 9:00 – Coffee and Networking
9:00-9:20 – Welcome and Introductions
9:20 (15 minutes each)
Discovery Trail (Jim Sayce)
Oregon Trails Coalition (Steph Noll)
Trail Keepers of Oregon – Overview (Steve Kruger)
ORTAC & Trail Conflict Resolutions (Lauralee Svendsgaard)
10:20 – 10:30 Break
10:30 -10:45
Oregon Coast Visitors Association (Marcus Hinz )
Tourism trails big picture
Agri-tourism overview
10:45 – 11:00
ODOT (Pete Dalke)
Oregon Coast Trail
Oregon Coast Bike Route
11:05 – 11:25
What’s New? (5 minutes each)
TORTA MTB (Josh Venti)
NCTA MTB (Steven Blakesley)
NCTC Clatsop -new Map (Steven Blakesley)
NCTC Tillamook –Claudine Rehn
YOW (Michelle Jenck)
11:40 – Open anyone from sign-up sheet limit 5 @ 2 minutes each
11:50 – Wrap Up
12:00 – Adjourn
Coffee and Light refreshments hosted by Northwest Coast Trails Coalition (NCTC) https://www.nwcoasttrails.org/
