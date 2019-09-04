27th Annual Fishing Day for Kids with Disabilities, Saturday, September 14

The Tillamook Anglers 27th Annual Fishing Day for Kids with Disabilities will be held on Saturday, September 14th starting at 9 am.

Location: Whiskey Creek Volunteer Hatchery, 7660 Whiskey Creek Road Tillamook, Oregon 97141

Please join us for this fun filled event that is tailored just for you – families with kids experiencing disabilities! Just follow the signs towards Cape Lookout State Park. Look for orange traffic cones and traffic control flaggers. You can’t miss us. This is a handicap accessible facility, which is under cover in a beautiful park-like setting on Netarts Bay!

The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife will stock our raceways with 1200 big rainbow trout for this event (rumor has it that they may bring a few trophy trout too). These are for you to catch and keep.

Everything is furnished: Fishing rods, gear, bait, fish cleaning, ice and bags to take your fish home!

At 9:00AM, we will have hot chocolate, coffee and snacks to start the morning with. We will start fishing at 10:00AM. We will break for a Barbeque lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, potato salad, chips, water, soft drinks and Tillamook Ice Cream for dessert. Fishing will resume after lunch until all the fish are caught.

Good luck!



For more information about Tillamook Anglers, the Whiskey Creek Fish Hatchery and this event, contact Jerry Dove at

jdovetillanglers@gmail.com, 503-812-1572.