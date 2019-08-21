24th Annual Tour of Homes this Saturday August 24th Benefits Women’s Club Scholarship Program

There are a multitude of unique and interesting homes in the Manzanita/Neah-Kah-Nie area that capture the nature of the area. The Manzanita-North County Women’s Club “Tour of Homes” on Saturday August 24th showcases five new and remodeled homes in the area, including the club’s “home” – the Pine Grove Community House and Nehalem Valley Historical Society. This is a very popular fundraiser attended by North Coast residents and visitors alike. Many repeat visitors schedule their summer coastal vacation to coincide with the Manzanita Home Tour. The self-guided tour tickets are $15.00 and “self-guided” tour maps are limited and must be purchased the Saturday of the event, August 24th, starting at 8:30 a.m., at the outdoor booth located at the corner of Laneda Ave. and Third St. across from Pine Grove in Manzanita.

The proceeds of the tour benefits the Women’s Clubs Neah-Kah-Nie Senior scholarships, womens and childrens services programs. For more about the Women’s Club of Manzanita-North County go to their Facebook page.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

