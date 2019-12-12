2019 Festival of Trees – Tillamook County Pioneer Museum Gala and Silent Auction Dec. 13th – Tickets Still Available

FESTIVAL TICKETS now on Sale!

~ $35 per adult

Our 16th annual Festival of Trees Gala and Silent Auction will be held on Friday, December 13th, 2019 from 5:30 to 8:00 PM (with wine service from 6:00 to 7:30 PM). A variety of full-sized Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces and table-top trees will be auctioned off along with a selection of Santa Pack items.

Funds from this year’s event will go toward installation of a nine-month-long exhibit in 2020 called “Her-Story; the Women’s Suffrage Movement in Oregon and What It Means Today” and a companion volume of essays and stories written by Oregonian women of today. This exhibit will mark the 100th Anniversary of the 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Our Festival of Trees Committee ~ Diane Colcord, Peggy Landau, Jennifer Thiele, Cindy Gardner, Elki Powers, Ruby Fry-Matson, Lorri Drollinger and Carla Albright ~ have been working hard on this year’s event and we thank them for their time and efforts.

Our wine is being generously donated by the Blue Heron French Cheese Company and Tillamook Bowling Lanes with beer from Pelican Brewing. Catering will be from the Pacific Restaurant in downtown Tillamook.

Contact the Museum for tickets – Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, 2106 Second Street, Tillamook

​503.842.4553