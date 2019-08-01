2019 Fair Preview

The Tillamook County Fair, “County Nights & Carnival Lights” is right around the corner, going from August 7th to August 10th. Fair-goers can enjoy the festivities from 10am to 10pm each day. This year’s exciting grandstand entertainment to check out includes:

• Tracy Byrd – Wednesday, August 7th @ 8 pm

• Drake White & The Big Fire – Thursday, August 8th @ 8:00 pm

• Sugar Ray – Friday, August 9th @ 8:00 PM

• Demolition Derby – Saturday, August 10th after Pig N’ Ford

• Dennis Hurley Race Meet – Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing- eight races on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and nine races on Saturday; Post time will be 1:00 pm each day

• Pig N’ Ford- Two races Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, starting @ 5:30 pm

Admission to get into the fair is $10/day for adults, $6/day for children 6-11 years old, and $6/day for senior citizens. Season passes, which gives fair admission for 4 days, is $30. On Wednesday, opening day, there will be special admission pricing for children 15 years or younger. Fair-goers 15 or younger simply need to bring in two canned food items, between 10:00am – 1:00pm for free entry to the fair. All donations support Tillamook County Food Bank.

Rainer Amusements will be providing fun and exciting rides for the entire family again this year, from kiddie rides to thrill rides and a variety of games of chance. Back by popular demand, “All You Can Ride” coupons for $25.00 are available if purchased before the fair begins. They will be good for all of the Carnival rides all day, any day of the fair. The “All You Can Ride” coupons must be purchased by Tuesday, August 6th, 2019. Fairgoers then bring their coupon to the fair and exchange it at the Carnival ticket booths for a wristband. The wristband will be good all day, any day from noon until 10:00 pm. “All You Can Ride” wristbands are available to purchase at the fair at regular price of $35.00. The “All You Can Ride” coupons are one of the best values available for families during the fair. Take advantage of this offer at the following locations starting July 1st:

• Columbia Bank – Manzanita

• Columbia Bank – Tillamook

• Godfrey’s General Store

• Tillamook Pharmacy

• Fairgrounds Office

• Oregon Coast Bank – Pacific City

• TLC a Division of Fibre Federal Credit – Tillamook

The Tillamook County Fair rightly received its recognition as one of the top ten Blue Ribbon fairs in the nation because it is so unique and offers so much for fairgoers to enjoy for free, with their paid admission. Fairgoers will be able to see all of the Open Class and 4-H/FFA exhibits that Tillamook County residents have prepared this year. Also, they will see more dairy animals on display than at any other county fair in the state. Enjoy yourself at this Tillamook County summer staple!



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

