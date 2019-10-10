2019 CHRISTMAS BASKET PROGRAM APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE, SPONSORS NEEDED

The Christmas holiday is fast approaching and once again Tillamook ecumenical community are ready! The TEC, a faith-based organization, is reaching out to the citizens of Tillamook through its Christmas basket program.

As part of our efforts to make Christmas Day as joyous as possible, we invite those in need of a Christmas basket to submit an application. The application are available at CARE, INC. 1st St Tillamook, and due by November 15th.

It is easy to understand the reasoning behind the rush to advertise. Christmas comes yearly; the date doesn’t change; but the financial means to prepare for those events do change! The holidays can be challenging and overwhelming to many whose income barely meets their needs. We at TEC have recognized this need in our community. Last year our ecumenical and public sponsors came forward to adopt the 250 families that had applied for a Christmas basket.

BECOME A SPONSOR! Please consider becoming a sponsor to adopt or donate towards a wish to make available a Christmas basket to those in need. This program would not be possible without the generous, heartfelt gifts from our sponsors. Those who are interested in providing a Christmas basket to a family in need this holiday season, please contact Dave Stuck at 503-842-6192, we look forward to partnering with you.

The completed applications need to be returned to CARE, INC. office at 2310 1st St Tillamook, and must be submitted by Friday November 15th, 2019.

After hours; the applications can be dropped off at the Mail slots of: St Albans Episcopal Church at 21026 St. St. John’s UCC church at 602 Laurel Ave, or Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 2411 5th St, Tillamook.

Tillamook ecumenical community is a faith-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the needs of individuals in the community it is comprised of five area churches.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

