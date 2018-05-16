2018 Governor’s Marketplace Event comes to Tillamook County and the north Oregon coast

Tillamook, OR, May 16, 2018 – Want to know about Public Contracting opportunities and available local resources? The Governor’s Office leads the way to show you how –

There are billions of dollars of public contracting opportunities in Oregon each of which offers opportunities for local small businesses in communities throughout the state. The Governor’s Marketplace Statewide Editions, partnered with Business Oregon, Department of Administrative Services and Secretary of State, break down barriers to public contracting and help connect small businesses to an array of resources, tools, and networking opportunities to make public contracting more accessible. These events are FREE to all attendees.

The TBCC Small Business Development Center, in collaboration with the Governor’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion/Affirmative Action, Department of Administrative Services, and Secretary of State is bringing the 2018 Governor’s Marketplace to Tillamook County and the north Oregon coast to support Oregon small businesses. This event brings opportunity for, and breaks down barriers to, public contracting and help connect small business to an array of resources, tools, and networking opportunities to make public contracting more accessible.

This event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 13th at the Partners for Rural Innovation building, 4506 Third Street, Tillamook, from 7:30 am – 1:00 pm. (7:00am check-in and continental breakfast)

The Governor’s Marketplace activities will include –

· Continental breakfast and networking (check-in 7am)

· Tools and Resources – Public Contracting 101 & 201

· Cutting Red Tape

· Locate Financing

· Lightning Round of Opportunities

· Networking luncheon

This event is open to business owners, state agencies, private, federal and non-profit organizations who are ready to build their network, expand business opportunities and build valuable relationships. Contractors licensed with the CCB can receive up to four hours of continuing education credit for learning about public contracting.

Seating is limited and preregistration is required at https://2018gmp_tillamookbaycc.eventbrite.com/.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

