17th Annual Harvest Festival, October 5th at Alder Creek Farm

The Harvest Festival at Alder Creek Farm is coming, October 5th from 12pm
to 4pm. Don’t miss it! This will be one of the areas last Farmers Market
of the season. Hosted by the Lower Nehalem Community Trust (LNCT), in the
beautiful setting of Alder Creek Farm and Natural Area, this 17th Annual Harvest
Festival will feature fresh local produce from Moon River Farm, Brickyard
Farms, Fawcett Creek Farm, and the LNCT’s own Community Garden. LNCT
will also offer native plants and seeds. You’ll find local craft, artisan
gifts, baked goods, kids activities and more…
Sling apples out of a giant sling shot. Enjoy fresh pressed apple cider,
beer provided by Bill’s Tavern, wine and delicious food served up by local
vendors like Community Supported Fishery, The Tabernacle Tacos, and Dough
Dough Bakery. Stroll the Community Garden and Teaching Trail. Lounge or
dance in the barn to the musical stylings of north coast band, Rhythm
Method.
Free parking and shuttle provided from Nehalem City parking or the Covenant
Community Church just south of Manzanita on HWY 101. Suggested donation of
$5 at entry. All proceeds from the Harvest Festival support the Lower
Community Trust’s mission to preserve land and nurture conservation values
in the Nehalem region of the Oregon Coast.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer