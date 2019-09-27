17th Annual Harvest Festival, October 5th at Alder Creek Farm

The Harvest Festival at Alder Creek Farm is coming, October 5th from 12pm

to 4pm. Don’t miss it! This will be one of the areas last Farmers Market

of the season. Hosted by the Lower Nehalem Community Trust (LNCT), in the

beautiful setting of Alder Creek Farm and Natural Area, this 17th Annual Harvest

Festival will feature fresh local produce from Moon River Farm, Brickyard

Farms, Fawcett Creek Farm, and the LNCT’s own Community Garden. LNCT

will also offer native plants and seeds. You’ll find local craft, artisan

gifts, baked goods, kids activities and more…

Sling apples out of a giant sling shot. Enjoy fresh pressed apple cider,

beer provided by Bill’s Tavern, wine and delicious food served up by local

vendors like Community Supported Fishery, The Tabernacle Tacos, and Dough

Dough Bakery. Stroll the Community Garden and Teaching Trail. Lounge or

dance in the barn to the musical stylings of north coast band, Rhythm

Method.

Free parking and shuttle provided from Nehalem City parking or the Covenant

Community Church just south of Manzanita on HWY 101. Suggested donation of

$5 at entry. All proceeds from the Harvest Festival support the Lower

Community Trust’s mission to preserve land and nurture conservation values

in the Nehalem region of the Oregon Coast.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

