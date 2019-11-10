142ND FIGHTER WING TO CONDUCT VETERANS DAY FLYOVERS – TILLAMOOK AIR MUSEUM @10:30 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. – The 142nd Fighter Wing based at the Portland Air National Guard Base,

Portland, Oregon will conduct Veterans Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout the

state on Monday, Nov 11, 2019.

The F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community

locations at, or around, the designated times:

10:30 a.m. – Tillamook Air Museum, Tillamook, Ore.

11:11 a.m. – University of Portland, Portland, Ore.

11:40 a.m. – Capital Manor Retirement Community, Salem, Ore.

12:00 p.m. – Vietnam Era Veterans Memorial Park, Canby, Ore.

All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed.

Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational

contingencies.

About the 142nd Fighter Wing:

The Portland Air National Guard Base employs 1,500 Airmen who provide an economic impact

of nearly $500 million to the region. The 142nd Fighter Wing defends our homeland with F-15

Eagle fighter jets, guarding the Pacific Northwest skies from northern California to the Canadian

border through their Aerospace Control Alert mission as part of Air Combat Command and the

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). Their mission is to provide

unequalled, mission-ready units to sustain combat aerospace superiority and peacetime tasking

any time, any place in service to our nation, state and community.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

