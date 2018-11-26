142ND FIGHTER WING TO CONDUCT TEMPORARY NIGHT FLYING OPERATIONS NOV 26-29

PORTLAND, Oregon – The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing will conduct routine F-15 Eagle night training missions starting Nov. 26 through Nov. 29, 2018.

Night training allows the Citizen-Airmen pilots based at the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements. Night flying is conducted as essential training for nighttime maneuvers. Training flights will be completed each evening before 10:00 p.m.

About the 142nd Fighter Wing:

The Portland Air National Guard Base employs 1,500 Airmen who provide an economic impact of nearly $500 million to the region. The 142nd Fighter Wing defends our homeland with F-15 Eagle fighter jets, guarding the Pacific Northwest skies from northern California to the Canadian border, on 24/7 Aerospace Control Alert as part of Air Combat Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). Their mission is to provide unequalled, mission-ready units to sustain combat aerospace superiority and peacetime tasking any time, any place in service to our nation, state and community.



