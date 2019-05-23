142ND FIGHTER WING TO CONDUCT MEMORIAL DAY FLYOVERS

PORTLAND, Oregon – The 142nd Fighter Wing out of the Portland Air National Guard Base in Portland, Ore., will conduct Memorial Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon.

Oregon Air National Guard F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Monday, May 27, 2019.

10:10 a.m. Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Ore.

10:15 a.m. Mountain View Cemetery, Oregon City, Ore.

10:30 a.m. Downtown District, Wasco, Ore.

11:10 a.m. Oregon Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Portland, Ore.

11:15 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Beaverton, Ore.

Additionally, the 142nd Fighter Wing will be conducting a funeral flyover at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Gresham, Ore., at approximately 1:30 p.m. today, May 23.

All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be canceled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.

The Oregon Air National Guard has been an integral part of the nation’s air defense since 1941.

About the 142nd Fighter Wing:

The Portland Air National Guard Base employs 1,500 Airmen who provide an economic impact of nearly $500 million to the region. The 142nd Fighter Wing defends our homeland with F-15 Eagle fighter jets, guarding the Pacific Northwest skies from northern California to the Canadian border through their Aerospace Control Alert mission as part of Air Combat Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). Their mission is to provide unequalled, mission-ready units to sustain combat aerospace superiority and peacetime tasking any time, any place in service to our nation, state and community.

Photo Caption:

An F-15 Eagle from the Portland Air National Guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing flies over Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., April 9, 2019. Operations specialists, aircraft maintainers, weapons loaders, and pilots from the 142nd Fighter Wing, Ore. participated in a two-week long Weapons System Evaluation Program (WSEP) purposed to assess pilots and equipment in air-to-air combat scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer, 142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

